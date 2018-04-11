Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America (BAC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 40,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,028,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 366,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.16 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $303,520.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

