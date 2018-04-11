Legal & General (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at HSBC

Legal & General (LON:LGEN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 303 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($4.52) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 218 ($3.08) target price on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of Legal & General to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.77) to GBX 305 ($4.31) in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 306 ($4.33) target price on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.97) target price on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.88 ($3.80).

Shares of Legal & General stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 265.80 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General has a 1 year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.96).

In other Legal & General news, insider John Kingman purchased 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.74 ($2,321.89). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £1,725.44 ($2,438.78). Insiders purchased a total of 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $588,035 in the last three months.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/legal-general-group-lgen-price-target-raised-to-gbx-320-at-hsbc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Legal & General Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.