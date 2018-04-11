Legends Room Price Up 14% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:LGD)

Legends Room (CURRENCY:LGD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Legends Room has a market capitalization of $820,522.00 and approximately $54,156.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legends Room token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Legends Room has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00824609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014441 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00172164 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Legends Room Profile

Legends Room’s genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official website is www.legendsroom.vegas. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legends Room must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legends Room using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

