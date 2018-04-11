Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3354 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is an increase from Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/legg-mason-international-low-volatility-high-dividend-etf-lvhi-declares-dividend-increase-0-34-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.