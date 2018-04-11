Lennar (LEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Lennar stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14,584.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,067,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

