Lennar (LEN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Lennar (NYSE:LEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lennar earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.5868218094799 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LEN stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,912. The stock has a market cap of $14,584.71, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,635,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $347,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,067,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

