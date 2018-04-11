Lennox International (LII) COO Terry L. Johnston Sells 4,556 Shares

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) COO Terry L. Johnston sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $927,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8,196.65, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $160.18 and a 12 month high of $223.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 1,465.51%. The company had revenue of $891.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 611,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 478,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lennox-international-inc-lii-coo-terry-l-johnston-sells-4556-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.