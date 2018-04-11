Daniel M. Sessa Sells 6,150 Shares of Lennox International (LII) Stock

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 6,150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $1,267,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LII traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 255,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,237. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $160.18 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8,196.65, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.85 million. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,465.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

