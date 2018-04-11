LEOcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $10,718.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, C-CEX, Livecoin and LEOxChange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.44 or 0.06064930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.01 or 0.09448520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01655010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02386640 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00201916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00606573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.02636200 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,274,500 coins and its circulating supply is 100,917,081 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

