LePen (CRYPTO:LEPEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, LePen has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One LePen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LePen has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.05124770 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LePen

LePen (LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen.

Buying and Selling LePen

LePen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LePen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LePen using one of the exchanges listed above.

