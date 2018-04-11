Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8400556943144 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of LUK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 2,995,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,996. Leucadia National has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8,653.38, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Leucadia National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Leucadia National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

LUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/leucadia-national-luk-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.