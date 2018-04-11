Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5518074321985 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.31%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

