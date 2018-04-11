Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.30

News articles about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexington Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7224634640064 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 761,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1,906.88, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Several analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

