Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NYSE:LXP opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,911.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

