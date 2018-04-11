LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several research firms have commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 target price on LG Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

LPL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 451,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8,394.39, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. LG Display has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 2,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in LG Display by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LG Display by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in LG Display by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lg-display-lpl-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-13-per-share.html.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.