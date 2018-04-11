LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $98,315.80 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $98,315.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGIH opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.35, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $79.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $98,315.80 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lgi-homes-inc-lgih-cmo-rachel-lyons-eaton-sells-1541-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.