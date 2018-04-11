Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) is one of 32 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Liberty Broadband to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty Broadband Competitors 290 1472 2271 75 2.52

Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.08%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 15,532.30% 22.65% 20.03% Liberty Broadband Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $13.09 million $2.03 billion 13.72 Liberty Broadband Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.10

Liberty Broadband’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Broadband. Liberty Broadband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

