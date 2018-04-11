Liberty Expedia (LEXEA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media headlines about Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Expedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.7665378090259 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Expedia has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $58.20.

Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $36.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Expedia had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Expedia news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $45,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Expedia

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

