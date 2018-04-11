Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 42,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,362. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,197,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 550,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

