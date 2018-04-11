Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1643008650974 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Liberty Media stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,006. The company has a market cap of $6,788.50, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Media has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.40 million. research analysts expect that Liberty Media will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/liberty-media-fwonk-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-19-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.