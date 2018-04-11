Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

FWONK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. 183,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,895. Liberty Media has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $6,788.50, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $2.24. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.40 million. research analysts expect that Liberty Media will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 51.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 404,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,638,000 after buying an additional 1,606,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

