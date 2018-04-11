Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 610 ($8.62) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.42) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 559 ($7.90) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.50) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.62) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 625 ($8.83) to GBX 620 ($8.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573.54 ($8.11).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 526.60 ($7.44) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 430.40 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of £523.38 ($739.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 30.90 ($0.44) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The company had revenue of £248.90 million during the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,150 ($97,738.52).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

