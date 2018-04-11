Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($38.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($51.59) to GBX 4,000 ($56.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,712 ($52.47) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

In other news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

