Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Life Storage has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,971.99, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $82.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

WARNING: “Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/life-storage-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-1-00-lsi-updated.html.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.