Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.29, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.85%. sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

