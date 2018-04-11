News coverage about LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LIN Media LLC Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.968249639449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:LIN opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. LIN Media LLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lin-media-llc-class-a-lin-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-06.html.

Receive News & Ratings for LIN Media LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIN Media LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.