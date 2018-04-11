Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 5,475 Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resource comprises about 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,423,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,310,000 after buying an additional 4,080,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,882,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,734,000 after buying an additional 3,074,138 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,571,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,617,000 after buying an additional 1,437,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,842,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,126,000 after buying an additional 1,080,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 2,375,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,300. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,136.03, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

