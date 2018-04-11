Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 30,010 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,097,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,335,000 after buying an additional 872,787 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 606,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 213,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 160,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AKR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 674,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,607. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2,032.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 2.81%. analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.52%.

In related news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $369,452.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

