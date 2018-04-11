Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,355 Shares of American International Group (AIG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 513,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,161,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 4,086,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American International Group has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $48,101.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

In other American International Group news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

