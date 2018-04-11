Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lincoln Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,938 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 725% compared to the average daily volume of 235 put options.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $620,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $147,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,701.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15,094.70, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln Financial Group has a 52-week low of $62.67 and a 52-week high of $86.68.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lincoln Financial Group had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lincoln Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:LNC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lincoln-national-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-lnc-updated-updated.html.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.