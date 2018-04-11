Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lindsay Manufacturing (LNN) Share Price

News headlines about Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindsay Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2247746755869 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

LNN stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.00. Lindsay Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $922.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Lindsay Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lindsay Manufacturing will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindsay Manufacturing news, Director Bill Welsh sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Manufacturing Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

