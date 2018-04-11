Linx Reaches One Day Volume of $12,624.00 (CRYPTO:LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Linx has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $12,624.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linx has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Linx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.01659120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004979 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017568 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 22,343,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,343,300 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

