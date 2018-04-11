Lionsgate (LGF.A) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate’s has been gaining from its focus on profitable areas and strategic buyouts like that of Starz, which is helping it to emerge as a major player in the TV space and regain lost ground in streaming network. Also, Lions Gate’s investment in The Immortals to capitalize on the rising popularity of eSports bodes well. However, the company's restructuring initiative is likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. Furthermore, Lions Gate expects to return on growth track in fiscal 2020 compared with its earlier anticipation in fiscal 2019. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on Lionsgate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lionsgate from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,397.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lionsgate has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Lionsgate had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 10.22%. Lionsgate’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lionsgate will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

