Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Insider Sells $77,158.55 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Roger Gravley sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $77,158.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LQDT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 232,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 135,532 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/liquidity-services-inc-lqdt-insider-roger-gravley-sells-12385-shares-updated.html.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.