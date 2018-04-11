LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 6.4% This Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $107,128.00 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005981 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001797 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003746 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteBitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.