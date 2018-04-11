LiteCoin Gold Price Tops $0.0061 (CRYPTO:LTG)

LiteCoin Gold (CURRENCY:LTG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One LiteCoin Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Gold has traded flat against the dollar. LiteCoin Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LiteCoin Gold Profile

LiteCoin Gold’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. LiteCoin Gold’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. LiteCoin Gold’s official website is www.litecoingold.info. LiteCoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @litecoingold.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Gold

LiteCoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy LiteCoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

