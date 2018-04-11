Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Director Franco Mignacco Sells 15,000 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Franco Mignacco sold 15,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00.

Shares of TSE LAC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,585. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$14.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.60 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

