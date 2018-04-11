Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Live Oak Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.5561855259116 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

LOB traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 58,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,956. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,138.57, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $118.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In other news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $199,974.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,914 shares of company stock worth $2,499,843 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

