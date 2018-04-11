LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

LPSN opened at $15.50 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $73,972.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,223.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock worth $2,403,794. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 310,088 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 508,300 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,695,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 559,095 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

