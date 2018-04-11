573 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Odey Holdings AG raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,175.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,036.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The stock has a market cap of $701,696.13, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

