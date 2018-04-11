LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in IBM (IBM)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut shares of IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

NYSE:IBM opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138,700.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBM has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $171.69.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

