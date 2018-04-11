Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 368,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 136,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 81,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

