Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) will post sales of $30.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.94 million. Lonestar Resources US reported sales of $13.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $30.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.57 million to $94.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.12 million to $154.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lonestar Resources US.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LONE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Lonestar Resources US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 368,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 136,755 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 893,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 333,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,900. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.16, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

