Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $258.11 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Loopring has a market cap of $258.11 million and $6.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00006537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. “

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Gate.io and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

