Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Or�al (LRLCY) to Hold

L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of L’Or�al from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Or�al in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. L’Or�al presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 54,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,987. The firm has a market cap of $130,088.69, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. L’Or�al has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

About L’Or�al

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

