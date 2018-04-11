Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £3,401.97 in Stock

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.39), for a total value of £3,401.97 ($4,808.44).

PETS traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164.60 ($2.33). 1,181,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.70 ($3.13).

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 145 ($2.05) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.64).

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/louise-stonier-sells-2013-shares-of-pets-at-home-group-plc-pets-stock-updated-updated.html.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.