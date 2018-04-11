Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:LPX opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4,258.63, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 18,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $567,305.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,743.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 411.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 264.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,799,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,159 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,553,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 958,649 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

