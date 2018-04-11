Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (VGIT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT remained flat at $$62.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,814. Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1041 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (VGIT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lpl-financial-llc-boosts-stake-in-vanguard-intmdte-tm-govt-bd-etf-vgit-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.