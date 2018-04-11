LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy (NEE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.87.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $76,621.72, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $803,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lpl-financial-llc-grows-position-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.