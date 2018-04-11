LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BBN opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

